Nathan Eovaldi gets 4-year deal worth $68 million from Red Sox; Celtics get 128-100 win over Knicks originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

1:11 - Lou Merloni joins Early Edition to discuss the Red Sox signing Nathan Eovaldi to a 4-year, $68 million deal and if Boston overpaid for the free agent pitcher.

6:16 - Kyle Draper and Brian Scalabrine break down the Celtics 128-120 victory over the Knicks, and we hear from Al Horford, who had 19 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

11:05 - Gary Tanguay, Trenni Kusnierek, and Phil Perry talk about the Patriots recent struggles in Miami and how they have a chance to clinch the AFC East on Sunday.

