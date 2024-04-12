Nathan Conroy and Bailey Black: Cornwall make double signing

Cornwall have signed hooker Nathan Conroy and half-back Bailey Black until the end of the 2024 League One season.

Conroy, 29, played eight times and scored one try in Cornwall's maiden season in 2022 before moving to Hunslet last year and then Keighley.

Black, 21, joins from Australian side Brisbane Tigers.

He holds citizenship for both Australia and Great British and has featured for the Queensland and Australian University sides.

"Nathan is always someone we have kept in touch with as a club," head coach Mike Abbott told the club website.

"He knows a number of our lads and when he was with Cornwall the first time, he was really popular in the dressing room and with the fans.

"We were naturally disappointed to lose Liam Whitton this week, who leaves with our best wishes and in very amicable circumstances too.

"But his departure is tempered by the inclusion of two very good players in Nathan and Bailey Black."

Black added: "I hope my experience of playing in the Queensland Cup will bring something extra to the team. It will be a fresh start for me and everyone seems so connected here in Cornwall.

"Obviously from where I grew up, I love the beach and the water so Cornwall is going to be great for me."