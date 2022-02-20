Nathan Chen's Backflip and More: See Top Performances From Figure Skating Gala originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Team USA’s star figure skater, Nathan Chen, returned to the ice at the 2022 Winter Olympics for a final performance, and wowed an entirely new way.

Vincent Zhou made his return to Olympic ice, Anna Shcherbakova returned for an angelic final skate, figure skating legend Yuzuru Hanyu thrilled the crowd with another stunning performance, Aleksandra Trusova followed up her silver medal performance with a Wonder Woman-themed skate.

The figure skating portion of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games came to a close Saturday evening with Beijing’s Exhibition Gala. The event is traditionally a fan favorite as some of the biggest performers take the ice without a medal on the line, allowing them to perform in a way not seen during the Winter Games.

It showcased the 18 athletes who medaled in the sport throughout the three-week contest and provided one last performance for these decorated athletes to excel in their craft.

This year’s final performances featured acrobatics on ice, themed performances, and more.

See some of the biggest highlights below:

Nathan Chen Backflips Way Through Final Performance

Chen, the men’s single skating gold medalist, took the ice for one last time in Beijing and he did not fall short of impressing the world. The 22-year-old medalist skated to Fanfare Ciocarla’s “Caravan,” and proved himself yet again on the Ice Ribbon.

During his three-minute repertoire, Chen landed a backflip to tie up his routine nicely.

This was a fantastic close to Chen’s debut Olympic performance, where he clinched the gold in men’s singles and broke the record for the highest score on the short program.

Vincent Zhou Makes Return to Olympic Ice

Vincent Zhou made his return to the Olympic ice in the figure skating exhibition gala on Saturday night.

The American figure skater opened the event by skating to Harry Styles’ “Sign of the Times.”

Zhou was forced to withdraw from the men’s individual event after testing positive for COVID-19.

Anna Shcherbakova’s Angelic Skate

Women’s singles gold medalist Anna Shcherbakova closed out her memorable 2022 Winter Olympics with a graceful skate at the Olympic gala.

Nicole Della Monica and Matteo Guarise bring Rocky to ice in must-see performance

Italian figure skating pair Nicole Della Monica and Matteo Guarise brought Rocky to the ice in a must-see program in the Olympic exhibition gala.

Yuzuru Hanyu thrills crowd with final performance

Figure skating icon Yuzuru Hanyu thrilled the gala crowd on the final night of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Aleksandra Trusova steals show as Wonder Woman

Russian figure skater Aleksandra Trusova followed up her silver medal performance in women’s singles figure skating with an epic Wonder Woman-themed performance in the exhibition gala.

Morisi Kvitelashvili wows as Genie from Aladdin

Georgian figure skater Morisi Kvitelashvili ended his Olympic debut performing an exhibition program as Genie from Aladdin.