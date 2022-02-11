Nathan Chen Makes 'Crazy' Joe Burrow Comment And Predicts Super Bowl Winner

Gold medalist figure skater Nathan Chen is a fan of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, but he’s picking the Los Angeles Rams to win the Super Bowl. (Watch the video below.)

The teams kick off Sunday at the Rams’ SoFi Stadium at 6:30 p.m., and LA has been a 3.5-point favorite in some sports books.

Asked Friday at the Beijing Winter Olympics if he had a score prediction for the big game, Chen replied: “I really have no idea. I really like Joe Burrow. I think he’s a really crazy character. ... I think the Rams are gonna take it. By how much, I have no idea.”

Chen lives in the LA area, “so I gotta root for LA.”

At least Chen won’t be sweating a time conflict with the big game, like freeski slopestyle athlete Nick Goepper. Goepper, a Cincinnati fanatic who even wore a Bengals jersey in competition, apparently decided not to watch the first half before he warms up for the qualifying round of the slopestyle. He won bronze in 2014 and silver in 2018.

“I think I’m going to opt out of paying attention to the game on qualification day and just praying that they win,” said Goepper of his favored team.

Goepper, not surprisingly, predicts the Bengals will take the championship.

