Nathan Ake and City’s English contingent pick up wins at Euro 24

It was a successful day at Euro 24 yesterday for Nathan Ake and Manchester City’s English contingent. Ake, Phil Foden, Kyle Walker and John Stones all played their part in crucial wins for the Netherlands and England as the two nations began their Euro 24 campaigns with hard-fought wins.

For the Netherlands Nathan Ake picked up two assists in their 2-1 win over Poland. The dependable Manchester City defender was one of his team’s best players as they came from behind to pick up a precious three points. Poland took the lead in the 16th minute courtesy of a header from Adam Buksa. But the Dutch would equalise through Cody Gakpo in the 29th minute after a strong piece of play from Nathan Ake. The game appeared to be heading for a draw before Ake set up Wout Weghorst for the winner in the 83rd minute. Ake was taken off in the 87th minute as Holland held out for a crucial win.

Meanwhile, City’s English contingent helped Gareth Southgate’s side pick up a 1-nil win over Serbia. A 13th-minute header from Jude Bellingham was enough to see England open their Euro 24 with a win. John Stones, Kyle Walker and Phil Foden all started for England. Walker helped set up England’s only goal as it was his through ball that played in Bukayo Saka to tee up Jude Bellingham to head home the only goal of the game. John Stones put in an assured performance at the back for Gareth Southgate’s side. Phil Foden played primarily on the left wing in a subdued performance from the Premier League Player of the Season.

It was a successful day for City’s stars yesterday and Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku will hoping to help Belgium pick up a victory today.