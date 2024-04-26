Nate Wiggins to join former Tigers with the Ravens

Last night, Nate Wiggins was the first Clemson player to be selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. He was selected with the 30th pick of the first round and is heading to Baltimore to play with the Ravens.

Sports analysts, Clemson fans, and the Ravens’ faithful were fawning over the pick on social media, and luckily, Wiggins will have friendly faces to greet him when he arrives. The Ravens have two former Tigers on their roster.

His former teammate Trenton Simpson was selected by the Ravens with the 86th pick of the 2023 draft. At Clemson, Simpson had 166 tackles, 99 solo, 12.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and five pass deflections. Last season with Baltimore, he played in 15 games as a rookie and recorded 13 tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery.

However, the other player is more Wiggins’ speed (pun completely intended). Trayvon Mullen was picked up off waivers by Baltimore in 2023 but missed the season after having surgery on his toe.

Mullen was drafted by the Raiders in the second round of the 2019 draft, and in six seasons as a pro, he has recorded 150 tackles, 123 solo, 29 passes defended, and four interceptions.

At Clemson, Mullen was a part of the 2016-17 and 2018-19 National Championship squads. In his three years with Clemson, he accumulated 92 tackles, 67 solo, two sacks, seven pass deflections, and four interceptions.

While Wiggins might not be as familiar with Mullen, the veteran cornerback offers a great deal of experience that Wiggins could utilize.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire