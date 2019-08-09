Nate Sudfeld to undergo surgery on fractured wrist

Eagles backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld has a fractured left wrist, Doug Pederson told reporters after the game.

Sudfeld will undergo surgery Friday morning, but Pederson said the injury was not season-ending.

Pederson said the Eagles would not bring in a quarterback right away, giving Cody Kessler a chance to win the backup job to Carson Wentz.

Clayton Thorson also is on the roster at the position.

“I can come out of retirement,” Pederson joked, via Les Bowen of philly.com.

Wentz did not play Thursday night. Sudfeld went 10-for-18 for 177 yards and one touchdown before his injury. His touchdown pass was a 75-yarder to Marken Michel.

Kessler was 3-of-6 for 12 yards, and Thorson 2-of-9 for 7 yards and an interception.

Sudfeld was injured on a late hit with 15 seconds left in the first half. He braced himself with both wrists as he fell backward onto the turf. Isaiah Mack was penalized 15 yards for roughing the passer.