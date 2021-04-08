Nate Sudfeld signs one-year deal with San Francisco originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington to San Francisco pipeline continued on Wednesday night.

Nate Sudfeld, Washington's sixth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, signed a one-year deal with the 49ers. Sudfeld spent three seasons as a backup with NFC East rivals Philadelphia before his rookie contract expired. Sudfeld played in four games behind former Eagles QBs Carson Wentz and Nick Foles.

In Week 17, former Eagles coach Doug Pederson infamously pulled Jalen Hurts in favor of Sudfeld resulting in Washington's 20-14 division title-clinching victory. In the loss, Sudfeld threw an interception and went 5-of-12 passing for 32 yards.

Sudfeld was Washington's third-string quarterback during the 2016-17 season, remaining inactive his rookie campaign behind Kirk Cousins and Colt McCoy.

He becomes Washington's third former player in recent seasons to sign with Kyle Shanahan's 49ers, as All-Pro offensive lineman Trent Williams was traded there last April before signing his historic extension and veteran tight end Jordan Reed signed in free agency last offseason.

Many NFL analysts have San Francisco selecting a quarterback with the third pick in the draft later this month, even with Jimmy Garappolo still on the roster. Sudfeld adds some insurance to the QB room for next season, as Garappolo missed half of last season with an ankle injury while C.J. Beathard struggled to keep the offense afloat.