Nate Sudfeld returns to practice a month after surgery

Quarterback Nate Sudfeld was back at practice on a limited basis Wednesday, his first work since he broke his wrist a month ago.

Sudfeld broke his left (non-throwing) wrist in the preseason opener against the Titans at the Linc on Aug. 8 and underwent surgery the next day.

"I was like a kid in a candy store," Sudfeld said after practice. "It was so much fun just being out there and running around a little bit."

Sudfeld had his surgically repaired left wrist taped up with a soft cast underneath it. He remains limited in what he can do, but it was a big step for the third-year quarterback.

Since Sudfeld got hurt, the Eagles signed 40-year-old veteran Josh McCown, who is currently Carson Wentz's backup. They also released Cody Kessler and Clayton Thorson and added former New York Giant Kyle Lauletta to their practice squad.

The Eagles signed Sudfeld to their practice squad just before the 2017 season after he was released by the Redskins, who drafted him in the sixth round in the spring of 2016 and hoped to get him onto their practice squad.

He's 20-for-25 for 156 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions and a 106.0 passer rating in very limited action as a pro. He was Nick Foles' backup throughout the 2017 and 2018 postseason runs.

The Eagles also list Derek Barnett (shoulder) and Fletcher Cox (toe) as limited, both with their injuries lingering from last year, although both played on Sunday and are expected to play in Atlanta this weekend.

Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee sprain) and offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (back) are both out indefinitely and did not practice.

