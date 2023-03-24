Nate Sudfeld returns to the Lions at backup QB

The Lions are keeping the same quarterback depth chart from 2022 in place for 2023, at least heading into the NFL draft.

The team announced it has signed Nate Sudfeld back to the roster as a free agent. Sudfeld was the backup behind Jared Goff during the 2022 season. He played in just two games and did not throw a pass.

The 29-year-old Sudfeld joined the Lions after being cut by the San Francisco 49ers in the final roster cutdowns. Detroit waived both Tim Boyle and David Blough and needed an option, and Sudfeld filled the role.

In seven career seasons across several NFL teams, Sudfeld has completed 25 of his 37 pass attempts, throwing one TD and one INT. He last threw a regular-season pass in 2020 for the Eagles.

