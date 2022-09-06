Nate Sudfeld recaps rollercoaster journey from 49ers to Lions

Sudfeld recaps wild journey to Lions after 49ers cut originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It certainly was quite an eventful last week for quarterback Nate Sudfeld.

After playing in the 49ers' preseason finale against the Houston Texans on Aug 25 at NRG Stadium, the veteran quarterback likely had earned a spot either on San Francisco's 53-man roster as the backup to Trey Lance or on the practice squad.

In an unforeseen move on Aug. 29, Jimmy Garoppolo took a pay cut to remain on the 49ers' roster as Lance's backup, which resulted in Sudfeld being cut, before eventually signing with the Detroit Lions on Aug. 31.

In speaking with NBC Sports' Peter King, Sudfeld recapped his whirlwind journey from the 49ers to the Lions, which came to fruition in a matter of 48 hours.

After watching Sudfeld at 49ers training camp a few weeks ago, King recalled how happy the veteran quarterback appeared. Not only was he playing under a contract with $2 million guaranteed, but he was playing for the team he grew up rooting for.

“I was born here,” Sudfeld told King. "At Kaiser Hospital in Santa Clara.”

After the Garoppolo news broke, and the team opted to keep rookie quarterback Brock Purdy on the roster, Sudfeld never received much of an explanation after being let go by San Francisco, telling King that it "wasn't explicitly explained."

Once Sudfeld landed in Detroit around 5 a.m. local time on Aug. 31, he took and passed his physical, and signed with Detroit all within the same day.

“It’s been a beautiful journey,” Sudfeld told reporters after his second practice with the Lions. “This happened fast, but I’m super-pumped to be here. Being released is tough, but it’s important for guys to not lose their confidence. I know how this league works. I’m very confident in my game.”

On his fourth team in six seasons, Sudfeld will look to settle in as the backup to Lions starter Jared Goff, another Bay Area native. Sudfeld's time with the 49ers was rather uneventful, but certainly, still a childhood dream that came to fruition.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast