Nate Sudfeld practicing on a limited basis

Eagles quarterback Nate Sudfeld returned to practice this week on a limited basis. The team lists him as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Falcons, but he won’t dress.

Sudfeld is not ready to return to game action yet after fracturing his left wrist in an Aug. 8 game against the Titans. He underwent surgery Aug. 9.

The Eagles signed Josh McCown as Carson Wentz‘s backup, and McCown will continue in that role this week.

“For now, this week anyway,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Friday when asked whether McCown would remain as the backup. “We’ll cross that bridge when we get to that point.”

The Eagles ruled out linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee) and offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (back). Mailata injured his back in practice before the team’s final preseason game and has not practiced since. Grugier-Hill also missed his second consecutive week of practice.

Philadelphia will have defensive end Derek Barnett (shoulder) and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (toe), who exited the injury report with full practices Friday.