Nate Sudfeld, former Eagles QB, signs with 49ers
Former Eagles’ backup QB finds a new home originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
Former Eagles quarterback Nate Sudfeld has found a new home.
The San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday afternoon announced that they have signed the 27-year-old to a one-year deal.
Sudfeld had been with the Eagles since the 2017 season. Sudfeld was drafted by Washington in the sixth-round out of Indiana in 2016 but joined the Eagles after his rookie season.
In three years with the Eagles, Sudfeld played in four games and completed 25 of 37 passes for 188 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception.
Despite his limited playing time, the Eagles thought quite a bit of Sudfeld. He joined the Eagles’ practice squad before the 2017 season but was promoted during the year after the Colts tried to sign him away. And when Carson Wentz suffered a torn ACL that season, the Eagles went that whole playoff run with Sudfeld as their backup. Sudfeld was the backup quarterback in Super Bowl LII.
Sudfeld was again the backup quarterback in 2018 after Wentz’s season ended because of his back injury.
After Nick Foles was gone in 2019, Sudfeld was going to be the full-time backup quarterback — the Eagles even put a second-round tender on him as a restricted free agent — but then he broke his wrist in the summer. That led the Eagles to bring Josh McCown out of retirement and Sudfeld was bumped to third-string.
In 2020, Sudfeld signed a one-year deal with the Eagles in free agency but then the team drafted Jalen Hurts in the second round and Sudfeld was bumped to third-string again.
As the 2020 season came to a close, Doug Pederson gave Sudfeld a chance to play in the regular season finale, a decision that was viewed as an attempt to tank. Pederson maintained he just wanted to reward Sudfeld with some playing time.
In San Francisco, Sudfeld will reunite with Rich Scangarello, who was a senior offensive assistant with the Eagles in 2019. Scangarello is now the 49ers’ quarterbacks coach.
The Niners have the third pick in the draft and are expected to take a quarterback so it’s unclear what Sudfeld’s role will be. The 49ers have Jimmy Garoppolo, Josh Rosen and Josh Johnson under contract at the position as well … at least for now.
Sudfeld is the second Eagles’ player to sign with San Francisco this offseason.
Here’s a look at where Eagles’ free agents have landed this offseason:
S Jalen Mills: Patriots
S Rudy Ford: Jaguars
P Cam Johnston: Texans
LB Duke Riley: Dolphins
DT Malik Jackson: Browns
WR DeSean Jackson: Rams
DE Vinny Curry: Jets
LB Nate Gerry: 49ers
QB Nate Sudfeld: 49ers
