Nate Solder named contract Giants ‘wish could disappear’

When it comes to the New York Giants and bad contracts, it’s no secret that left tackle Nate Solder often leaps to the top of that list.

Everyone knew Solder was given a bad contract back in 2018, but the overriding belief was that the Giants and general manager Dave Gettleman had been backed into a corner. They needed to overpay because they simply couldn’t afford not to, but that reality has been forgotten.

The debate over that can rage another day. For now, the Giants are faced with a decision on Solder, but it’s a bit trickier following his opt-out due to COVID-19 concerns last season.

We here at Giants Wire recently listed Solder as a potential salary cap casualty, while Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report named Solder the one contract the Giants wish would disappear.

When the Giants signed Solder, he was supposed to become the foundation for an improved line in New York. Instead, the Giants got a turnstile. In 1,011 snaps for the Giants in 2019, Solder surrendered a whopping 11 sacks and may have been the worst blindside protector in the league. His second season in New York in 2020 was a wash, as Solder opted out due to safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. There has been some speculation that Solder could retire, but as Cole Claybourn reported for Sports Spectrum, Solder appeared to indicate that he’s leaning toward playing in 2021. “I feel like I’m mentally and physically in a place where I am looking forward to, if I have the opportunity to play, I’ll probably take it if that’s what God has for me,” he said. Given his 2021 cap number and performance level in 2019, the Giants couldn’t be blamed for hoping he reconsiders.

Solder will have a cap hit of $16.5 million in 2021 and $18 million in 2022. If released, the Giants would have to absorb a dead cap hit of $10.5 million, which wouldn’t be recommended for a team already in a bit of cap trouble.

The more likely scenario is that the Giants and Solder renegotiate his contract, saving the Giants some money over the next two seasons and allowing Solder to continue his career. However, that will likely come at right tackle with Andrew Thomas now the team’s starter at left tackle.

Story continues

List