Nate Solder and Mike Remmers ready to practice Day One

Giants offensive tackles Nate Solder and Mike Remmers will take the field with their teammates Thursday when the team begins practice. Coach Pat Shurmur did not allow how much either player will do Day One.

“Solder and Remmers will be going,” Shurmur said, via Michael Eisen of the team website. “I don’t see any of those guys, as we develop our list of guys that you’re curious about, that it’ll be any extended time [off the field].”

Solder (ankle) and Remmers (back) spent the offseason program rehabbing after undergoing surgery.

“I feel great,” Solder said Wednesday, via quotes distributed by the team. “I haven’t played football in a while so we’ll see. That’s what camps all about, right?”

Receiver Darius Slayton, a fifth-round choice, did not practice with the other rookies Wednesday.

“He just tweaked his hamstring a little bit [Tuesday],” Shurmur said. “Nothing serious. He’ll be back soon.”