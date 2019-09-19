Nate Solder: Getting better about all of us, not just Daniel Jones

The Giants will start Daniel Jones at quarterback against the Buccaneers on Sunday in a move that signals a major shift after 15-plus years with Eli Manning at the helm of the offense.

It also signals a bid to change the directions of both the 2019 season and the team’s overall trajectory. They are 0-2 for the sixth time in seven years and they’ve finished with a losing record in each of those other seasons. Left tackle Nate Solder said that avoiding that fate this year is going to be about a lot more than Jones.

“It’s not an easy task, and I think it’s going to take all of us,” Solder said. “It’s never one guy. It’s always a group effort. It’s always all three phases of the game. It’s all working together. That’s how you help a guy out like that. We take that very seriously protecting him and running the ball and all of the things that we need to do to be successful as an offense.”

The group effort has not been up to snuff for the Giants and swapping out Manning for Jones doesn’t address several other trouble spots on the Giants roster, but that wasn’t a compelling enough argument to avoid a switch everyone’s been waiting for since April.