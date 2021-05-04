Nate Schmidt with a Goal vs. Edmonton Oilers
Nate Schmidt (Vancouver Canucks) with a Goal vs. Edmonton Oilers, 05/03/2021
The colorful and charismatic Goossen loved fighters with big personalities, and he acted like Arreola was his adopted son. And he believed in Arreola so completely.
Canelo Alvarez negotiated with the kidnappers in the lead up to the fight.
Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
Only a game back of the Utah Jazz for the No. 1 spot in the West, Paul and the Suns have turned the corner.
MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) -Manchester United's Premier League match against Liverpool was postponed on Sunday after United fans forced their way into the stadium and stormed the Old Trafford pitch to protest against the club's owners - the Glazer family. "Following discussion between the Police, the Premier League, Trafford Council and the clubs, our match against Liverpool has been postponed due to safety and security considerations around the protest today," United said in a statement after the game was called off.
Quietly, momentum has shifted in the NBA with a believed 50-50 split to move the draft. Plus, Jokic-Zion no-call, the Kobe Bryant-Nike deal is over and what's up with the Celtics?
Have you made it to the stretch run of the fantasy basketball playoffs? Consider these pickups for a lineup boost.
Check out these super-slow-motion highlights from UFC 261, including clips of Kamaru Usman's knockout of Jorge Masvidal.
Manchester United will punish fans who committed criminal acts during the protests on Sunday which led to the Premier League game against Liverpool being postponed, the club said on Monday. United fans protesting against the club's American owners, the Glazer family, stormed into the stadium which was closed to fans due to COVID-19 restrictions. "The majority of our fans have and will condemn criminal damage, along with any violence towards club staff, police or other fans, and these now become a police matter," United said in a statement.
The Cooperstown, New York-based Hall of Fame said the two-times World Series champion submitted the letter of resignation on Saturday, a day after MLB terminated his consultant contract and placement him on its ineligible list. Alomar, a 12-time MLB All-Star during a career in which he helped lead the Toronto Blue Jays to World Series titles in 1992 and 1993, was voted to the Hall of Fame in 2011 and elected to the board in July 2019.
Nick Pivetta outdueled a history-seeking Jacob deGrom on Wednesday night, when the Boston right-hander tossed five scoreless innings, combined with three relievers on a two-hitter and earned the win as the visiting Red Sox edged the New York Mets 1-0. Christian Vazquez had an RBI double in the second inning for the Red Sox, who swept the two-game interleague series. deGrom (2-2), seeking to become the first pitcher to ever strike out at least 14 batters in four straight starts, took a familiar hard-luck defeat after allowing the one run on three hits and one walk while striking out nine over six innings.
LaMelo Ball is ready to help the Hornets get to the playoffs.
The Washington Capitals' Tom Wilson set off a massive brawl during his team's game against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Monday.
The Spurs assistant is waiting to make history.
The new TB12’s experiences in Tampa surely have influenced the desire of Aaron Rodgers to find a new football team. The original TB12 has some thoughts on the matter. “With him being that upset shows me how weak he is,” Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw said Monday in an appearance with Moose and Maggie [more]
Two days after the 2021 NFL draft concluded, the Washington Football Team announced a pair of roster moves.
Former Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly’s scouting career didn’t last through an entire NFL draft. Kuechly resigned “a few weeks ago,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The Panthers hired him as a pro scout June 4. Kuechly, 30, made the All-Pro team five times in eight seasons as a linebacker with the Panthers. He considered [more]
Releasing Jake Kumerow at roster cutdowns last September did not sit with Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.
According to former NFL exec Mike Lombardi, the New Orleans Saints tried to trade ahead of the New England Patriots to take Alabama QB Mac Jones in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Packers wide receiver Davante Adams appears to be growing concerned about the very real possibility that he has caught his last pass from Aaron Rodgers. Adams obliquely addressed the situation surrounding Rodgers on social media today, making clear that he is well aware of the reports that Rodgers no longer wants to play in Green [more]