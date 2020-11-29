Nate Robinson OK, thanks supporters after getting KO'd by Jake Paul

Nate Robinson OK, thanks supporters after getting KO'd originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Nate Robinson had a rough night Saturday.

The former Warriors guard was knocked out by YouTube influencer Jake Paul during a boxing match on the undercard for the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. bout.

The punch that dropped Robinson left Steph Curry and other NBA players in sheer disbelief.

While Robinson was out cold on the mat at Staples Center in Los Angeles, he made sure to tell his fans and supporters he was "OK" before the night was over.

"To my coaches, trainers, fans, and teammates, I appreciate all of the time and support you guys put in with me ... it wasn’t the outcome that we wanted, but I’m thankful for the opportunity to fight on the biggest stage that there has been," Robinson wrote.

On Sunday, Robinson sent a second post thanking his NBA peers for their support.

Curry had a lot of confidence in Robinson prior to Saturday's fight. But when his former teammate got knocked out, all he could do was hope Robinson was fine.

Be ok Nate......come on man. — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 29, 2020

Based on the end of his second Instagram post, it sounded like Robinson plans to get back in the boxing ring.

Let's all hope it goes better than his debut fight.