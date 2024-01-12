Nate Oats thinks Nick Saban might have stayed longer if college athletics wasn't so messy

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats believes that the messiness of college athletics may have influenced his fellow Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban's decision to retire.

"It's sad that he's retiring," Oats said Friday. "The state of college athletics needs to get figured out, because I'm sure he could have coached a while longer under different circumstances."

Saban set the world of college athletics on fire when he announced his retirement Wednesday afternoon after a 17-year Alabama career that saw the Crimson Tide win six national championships and nine SEC titles, as well as produce a multitude of NFL talent. The rapid changes brought about by NIL, the transfer portal, conference realignment and, for Saban, a 12-team College Football Playoff likely played a role in the legendary coach's decision to call it a career from what Saban said.

Oats clearly holds tremendous respect for the Crimson coaching legend:

"I've been very fortunate to spend four-and-a-half years at the same university as the best football coach in the country and one of the best team coaches in any sport," Oats said. "I learned how meticulous he is sitting through some of his staff meetings. His intensity, coupled with his attention to detail, there's a lot of reasons why he's one of the best coaches in the history of team sports."

Oats came to Tuscaloosa without any prior connection to Alabama or the South. Hired in 2019, Oats was previously the head coach at Buffalo and at a high school coach in Wisconsin. Acclimating to Tuscaloosa was a challenge for Oats, but his experience in doing so could prove valuable to the next head coach of Alabama football:

"I'm not sure who Greg (Byrne) is interviewing or hiring, he's pretty good at keeping that very quiet," Oats said. "I don't think anybody here even knew who I was until I got off the plane.

"But if it's somebody who is not from the South, I'd tell him the best thing I did was keep Antoine Pettway on the staff. At this place, I'm sure there's got to be some continuity with people that know what's going on, both at Alabama and in the area."

