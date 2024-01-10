What Nate Oats said about 5-star Derrion Reid, part of Alabama 2024 recruiting class

It's official. Alabama basketball has signed Derrion Reid as part of the 2024 recruiting class.

Reid is a five-star recruit and the No. 14 player in the 2024 recruiting class, per the 247Sports Composite. He's also ranked No. 3 at power forward nationally and is the No. 1 prospect in California for his class.

Reid picked the Crimson Tide over Florida State and Georgia, committing to Alabama in December.

"We are thrilled to welcome Derrion and his family to the University of Alabama. Derrion is a top-10 player in the country because of his versatility on offense and can guard multiple positions on defense," Alabama coach Nate Oats said in a statement. "He possesses elite athleticism with the ability to finish above the rim, has great size for his position and can score in a multitude of ways. He excelled in the state of Georgia and has continued to thrive during his time at Prolific Prep. Not only is he a great player but he will be a great ambassador for the university and has excelled in the classroom. We couldn’t be more excited to have Derrion and his family join our program.”

Reid becomes the third signee to join the Crimson Tide's 2024 recruiting class. Prolific Prep teammate Aiden Sherrell is another five-star recruit in the class. Naas Cunningham is the other signee in the class.

Reid is the fourth-highest rated recruit in UA history behind Collin Sexton, Brandon Miller and JD Davison.

