Nate Oats provides injury update on Latrell Wrightsell ahead of Final Four

On Tuesday, Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team left Tuscaloosa to head back west to Phoenix to finish preparing for their Final Four matchup with the UConn Huskies.

Before the team loaded up on the jet, Coach Oats would take time to speak with the media and discuss the upcoming matchup with the infallible Huskies but would also provide the latest on injured senior, sharp-shooting guard, Latrell Wrightsell.

While nothing is set in stone just yet and anything can happen, it does appear that Wrightsell is trending towards being available for the Crimson Tide’s first-ever Final Four appearance.

“Today was the first day Wrightsell was able to practice. He was limited in what he could do, but glad he was out there. He’s got day-to-day evaluations. Based on how tomorrow morning’s evaluation goes, we’ll see where he goes the rest of the week. Our hope is that he’s gonna be able to play on Saturday, though.”

Wrightsell’s availability against UConn is critical if the Crimson Tide want to try and pull off the upset. Having him back in the lineup would allow Alabama to have better spacing on offense and bring the Huskies’ shot-blocking center, Donovan Clingan away from the basket.

How can I watch Alabama basketball vs. UConn?

The Final Four matchup between Alabama and UConn is set to tip off around 7:49 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 6 on TBS/TNT/truTV and will immediately follow the other semifinal matchup between Purdue and NC State.

