BREAKING: Alabama set to hire Kevin Steele as defensive coordinator
According to Chris Low, Miami defensive coordinator Kevin Steele is set to become Alabama's defensive coordinator. He previously had two stints at Alabama under Nick Saban.
Kevin Steele will bring a plethora of SEC experience and success to Tuscaloosa!
Kevin Steele has worked for Alabama football with Nick Saban on multiple occasions. Now, he's set to return as defensive coordinator.
Kevin Steele has reportedly emerged as a candidate for the Alabama DC opening.
