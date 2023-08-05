Nate and Nick Herbig both leave Steelers practice with injuries

Saturday wasn't a great day at Steelers training camp for the Herbig brothers.

Guard Nate Herbig and linebacker Nick Herbig both left the field after going down with injuries. Head coach Mike Tomlin said that Nate suffered a thumb injury while Nick is dealing with a hip flexor.

Tomlin said both players were still being evaluated after practice concluded. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. briefly left practice but returned after having his ankle retaped.

The Steelers signed Nate as a free agent this offseason. He has appeared in 44 games and made 28 starts over three seasons with the Eagles and one with the Jets.

His younger brother was a fourth-round pick out this April after playing at Wisconsin in college.