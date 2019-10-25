Nate McCollum stays home, commits to Georgia Tech

Nate McCollum has committed to his second ACC school, and this time, it is the one right up the road from his house.

The playmaker out of Hampton (Ga.) Dutchtown was at one time committed to NC State, but after decommitting from the Wolfpack, the hometown school made a move, and McCollum is now committed to Georgia Tech.

"This one is different," McCollum said of his commitment to Georgia Tech. "This is what I wanted to do. Georgia Tech is where I want to be.

"It is my childhood dream school and this commitment feels right. Georgia Tech is the one for me. The is a whole new swag to the 'A' and I want to be a part of that.

"I am done with everything."

Other schools were being considered by the 5-foot-9, 180 pound speedster, but once the Yellow Jackets turned up the heat, McCollum was all but committed.

"I used to love watching Georgia Tech play as a kid and I have always liked them. I have kind of known it was Georgia Tech for a few weeks now. They really became a factor about a month or so ago, and after sitting down with my family and really looked into Georgia Tech, I kind of knew it.

"I have a lot of love for NC State and the staff there, but what coach Geoff Collins is doing at Georgia Tech is what I want to be a part of.

"I want to play in their system, I want to play for that coaching staff and I want to be part of what they are building."

The Yellow Jackets are coming off a big win over Miami and wins like that is something McCollum feels could become what is expected on the Flats in due time.

"We all know it is going to take some time for coach Collins to get Georgia Tech where it can be, but I am a believer in him," said McCollum. "It is a whole new system, there are a lot of new players and I see coach Collins and that staff taking Georgia Tech back to Bowl games, to the championship games and things like that.

"I cannot wait to get up there, get into that system and just do my part."

McCollum plans to football and baseball at Georgia Tech.

