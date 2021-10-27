Nate Landman “likely” won’t play against Oregon

The Colorado Buffaloes’ chances against the Oregon Ducks seem to be dwindling.

Nate Landman “likely” won’t play in Saturday’s game as he recovers from a soft tissue injury he sustained in the game against California, head coach Karl Dorrell told reporters on Wednesday.

“He’s likely out because he’s pretty sore,” Dorrell said. “We’re hopeful he’ll get a chance to bounce back. But he’s not going to be able to play this week.”

He missed a drive or two late in the first half but returned in the second half against Cal.

Landman has been the rock for the Colorado defense over the last four years.

The 6-foot-3 linebacker currently leads CU in tackles with 71, the next closest behind him is Isaiah Lewis with 47. This is the fourth-straight season Landman has averaged over 10 tackles per game.

Landman recently became the sixth player in CU history to record 400 tackles in his career.

He was named second-team All-American for his efforts last season by both the Football Writers Association of America and Phil Steele. He was named second-team preseason All-American by Phil Steele before this season.

It will be interesting to see how the Buffs try to replace him. True freshman Zephaniah Maea (one tackle) currently sits behind him on the depth chart, along with junior Jon Van Diest (three tackles) who has played a lot of football during his time at Colorado.

But they could also go away from the traditional ‘mike’ linebackers and go with one of the guys that have played more this season including Robert Barnes (10 tackles), Jack Lamb (11 tackles) or Marvin Ham (five tackles).

Other injury notes