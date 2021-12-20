Nate Landman and Carson Wells are headed to the Shrine Bowl

The Colorado Buffaloes football season has been over for some time and all they can do is sit back and watch the bowl games taking place.

But, there is some (hopefully) good news around the Buffs team apart from the hiring of new offensive coordinator Mike Sanford.

Senior linebacker Nate Landman has officially accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl in February as he tries to impress NFL scouts in hopes of playing at the next level.

The 97th edition of the Shrine Bowl will be in Las Vegas on Feb. 3, and Landman is definitely deserving of the invitation after an impressive career in Boulder.

Let’s get to work! The #ShrineBowl is excited to announce that @CUBuffsFootball LB Nate Landman has accepted his invite to the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl! @_Nate_Landman, we'll see you in Vegas! @ShrinersHosp | #ShrineBowlRoadToVegas🚘 pic.twitter.com/FfXE7lTNP9 — East-West Shrine Bowl (@ShrineBowl) December 20, 2021

However, Landman isn’t the only Buffs player headed to Vegas. Fellow linebacker Carson Wells will also be joining Landman after he accepted his invitation.

Game changer 😎 The #ShrineBowl is excited to announce that @CUBuffs LB Carson Wells,, has accepted his invite to the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl! @wells_16, we'll see you in Vegas! @ShrinersHosp | #ShrineBowlRoadToVegas🚘 pic.twitter.com/SZrK80T8Xe — East-West Shrine Bowl (@ShrineBowl) December 20, 2021

Both Wells and Landman played well for the Buffs’ defense despite a frustrating four-win campaign, but there’s no denying that both players have a lot of talent and are worthy of the invitation.

Wells posted 51 tackles with 5.5 sacks and an interception on the year and Landman recorded 63 tackles of his own.

While Landman received second-team Pac-12 honors, Wells was a surprising absence from that list.

Now they get recognition at the longest-running college football all-star game at the beautiful Allegiant Stadium, which happens to be the site of the 2024 Super Bowl.

So, Buffs fans get one more chance to watch Landman and Wells before they officially close their CU careers.