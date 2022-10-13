Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs said he broke bones in his left hand during Monday night’s loss to the Chiefs.

The Raiders announced during the game that Hobbs was questionable to return with a thumb injury. He returned with a cast on his left hand and ended up playing 57 of 72 defensive snaps.

Hobbs posted an update on his Instagram story Wednesday.

“Lot of [people] would’ve folded,” Hobbs wrote Wednesday. “Broke bones in my hand and had a choice. I told them do whatever they had to do to put me back on the field [with] my brothers. I’ll figure the rest out myself. I done took my share of L’s and stood face to face with enough fear. I AIN’T HIDING I’M RIGHT HERE.”

He made nine tackles Monday night and has 36 for the season.

The Raiders are on their bye this week.

Nate Hobbs says he played with broken bones in his hand originally appeared on Pro Football Talk