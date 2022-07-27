Nate Hobbs named ‘secret superstar’ by Pro Football Focus

The Raiders are a very top-heavy team going into the 2022 season. They are very reliant on their stars to help them win games. But as we know in the NFL, it’s the role players that end up making the difference.

So what non-star could make a leap this season and be the difference for the Raiders?

In a recent article by Sam Monson at Pro Football Focus, he wrote about every team’s secret superstar heading into the 2022 season. For the Raiders, that was none other than slot cornerback Nate Hobbs. Here is what Monson had to say about the second-year cornerback from Illinois:

“Hobbs finished his rookie year with a top-10 PFF grade among cornerbacks, grading well in both run defense and coverage. The Raiders’ defensive scheme may have asked a little less of him than some other players, but he allowed only one touchdown all season and 8.5 yards per reception. Hobbs dramatically outperformed his fifth-round draft status and was one of the best rookies in the league last year.”

Hobbs won the starting slot cornerback job early in training camp and never looked back. This year, he is walking into training camp as one of their best young defenders. Now, the only question is if he will play any more on the outside as the Raiders lost Casey Hayward in free agency.

Otherwise, this is one of the best slot cornerbacks in the NFL and he should only be better in Year 2. If he can repeat his rookie performance, he’ll be a great candidate to make the Pro Bowl this season.

