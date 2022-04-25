Nate Herbig signing RFA tender with Eagles

The deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets with other teams passed last week, so any unsigned players in that group have little choice beyond signing their tenders if they want to play football this season.

Eagles offensive lineman Nate Herbig has made his call. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Herbig will be signing his tender on Monday.

Herbig was tendered at the right of first refusal level and will make $2.433 million this season as a result.

Herbig signed with the Eagles after going undrafted out of Stanford in 2019 and played in two games as a rookie. He started 17 games at guard over the last two seasons.

