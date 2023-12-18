Nate Heise scores 24, helps Northern Iowa earn 100-82 victory over Alcorn State

CEDAR FALLS – Nate Heise had 24 points in Northern Iowa’s 100-82 men's basketball victory over Alcorn State on Sunday.

Heise was 8-of-9 shooting, including 5-for-6 from 3-point range, for the Panthers (5-7).

Tytan Anderson added 22 points, five rebounds and five assists. Bowen Born finished with 17 points, while adding six assists.

The Braves (1-10) were led in scoring by Jeremiah Kendall, who finished with 23 points and six rebounds. Jeremiah Gambrell added 20 points for Alcorn State. Stephen Byard had 12 points. The loss was the Braves’ ninth straight.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Nate Heise scores 24 in Northern Iowa's 100-82 victory