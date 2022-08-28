Is Nate Gilliam an underrated name to watch on Bengals final roster?

The Cincinnati Bengals don’t figure to offer up any major surprises during final cuts given the shape of the well-constructed roster.

But perhaps it’s worth keeping an eye on Nate Gilliam.

Gilliam joined the team before the Week 2 preseason game when the front office dropped a linebacker to add him.

And Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com wrote after the preseason finale that Gilliam has caught the eyes of coaches: “The newest Bengal, Gilliam, played all 60 snaps at right and impressed them. Since he came over from the Steelers last week, everyone is guessing they’ll keep him around in some form for the week of the opener.”

It’s not a lock Gilliam sticks, of course, but they need the depth at offensive tackle with Isaiah Prince hurt and the other backups simply not looking so great this preseason.

That might leave an avenue for Gilliam to sneak aboard while say, Prince goes to an injury list. He’s an undrafted guy who has yet to stick with two prior teams, but the depth woes in Cincinnati leave wiggle room for him to make the 53 or be a quick call-up from the practice squad.

