Nate Ebner relived this important play from 2013 season

Former New England Patriots special teams standout Nate Ebner was a key part of the organization. He played from 2012-2019 with New England, before finishing his career with the New York Giants in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Ebner made a bunch of key plays as a valuable member of the special teams unit. However, there is one play in particular that was notable. Ebner went on “The Boom Cast” Podcast earlier this week, and the hosts helped him relive a crucial play.

It happened when the Patriots took on the Denver Broncos in 2013. New England trailed 24-0 in the first half and then proceeded to make an epic comeback to take the game into overtime, where a heads-up play on special teams from Ebner helped them secure a victory.

Ebner exemplified a player who was not afraid to make the gritty, heads-up type of plays. He was an important part of two Super Bowl-winning teams, and plays like this show exactly why.

