Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal four-city ‘Baddest Tour’ kicks off Friday in Las Vegas

Fight fans are about to get a heavy dose of Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal together in the same room.

The UFC veterans announced Monday on their respective Instagram pages that they will take part in a four-city “Baddest Tour” ahead of their boxing match.

The first stop on the Diaz vs. Masvidal promotional tour is this Friday inside Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World in Las Vegas. After that, it continues April 16 at Palladium Times Square in New York, followed by April 17 at Pier 5 at Bayside in Miami, before concluding April 19 at The Novo Theater in Los Angeles. All four events are open to the public.

Diaz and Masvidal are scheduled for 10-round boxing match June 1 at Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. It’ll be a rematch of their inaugural BMF title fight that took place in November 2019 at UFC 244, which Masvidal won by third-round injury stoppage TKO due to a cut above Diaz’s eye.

Diaz, 38, is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul in their boxing match last August. It was Diaz’s first competition since he left the UFC after his final promotion appearance, a win over Tony Ferguson, in September 2022 at UFC 279.

Masvidal, 39, hasn’t competed since losing to Gilbert Burns last April at UFC 287, which capped off a four-fight losing streak. Masvidal announced afterward that he was retired from MMA.

