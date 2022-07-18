Nate Diaz: ‘UFC wants me to fight Conor McGregor, I’m not fighting Conor McGregor’

UFC welterweight fan favorite and winner of The Ultimate Fighter 5, Nate Diaz, has become what can be best described as a disgruntled employee.

Diaz has called out several fighters and pleaded with the fight promotion to release him over the last several months. He has one fight remaining on his contract and wants to book it and part ways with the organization.

In a tweet over the weekend, Diaz said that he hasn't been offered a fight in nine months in response to UFC president Dana White saying that Diaz has been offered opponents during the UFC Long Island Post-fight Press Conference on Saturday.

According to Diaz, the fight promotion is keeping him on the shelf in hopes of lining up a trilogy fight with former two-division champion Conor McGregor. Diaz handed McGregor his first loss inside the octagon in their first fight in March 2016. McGregor avenged the loss in the rematch, but third fight with McGregor doesn't interest Diaz.

Dana White responds to Nate Diaz: ‘We can’t hold guys hostage’

"They don't want to let me to go. They won't let me out of this contract because they want me to fight Conor. That's what's happening," Diaz told The MMA Hour. "They don't want me out without finishing that fight up. I'm not fighting Conor McGregor right now. Our timelines aren't matching up.

"You didn't fight me when you were supposed to fight me. I'm not fighting you right now. I'm supposed to bring you back to life before I go? You bring yourself back to life and then I'll be back later. I've got sh*t to do."