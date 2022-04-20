Nate Diaz is not pleased the UFC is selling NFTs of him and his brother Nick on 4/20

Warning, the following article contains graphic language, though Nate Diaz being in the headline should have been your first clue.

Nate Diaz is not a fan of the UFC's latest NFT drop, but not for the usual reasons why people despise NFTs.

The welterweight aired his grievances with the promotion on Wednesday after seeing its UFC Strike NFT platform was about to drop tokens of him and his brother Nick.

Why? Well, Diaz claims the UFC is dropping NFTs on April 20, a date rather meaningful for marijuana enthusiasts, despite once suspending Nick for five years over marijuana metabolites and fining Nate for using a vape pen. The younger Diaz urged his fans to not buy the NFTs.

It’s shit like this why I need to get the fuck out of the sorry ass UFC. Didn’t you guys suspend nick for 5 years and fine me hella money for a vape pen?! Now you’re reaping the benefits. I hope nobody buys this bullshit 👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼🖕🏼 pic.twitter.com/I3yPB9uJT9 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) April 20, 2022

It should be probably be noted that Diaz's account of what happened doesn't align with the facts, most notably in that it wasn't the UFC who sanctioned either brother. In Nate's case, it was the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, while Nick experienced the wrath of the Nevada Athletic Commission for his multiple marijuana violations.

As MMA Fighting breaks down:

When it comes to Diaz and his brother’s history with the UFC, his recollection of the facts is not accurate. He was not fined or suspended by the promotion for his use of a vape pen at a post-fight press conference for UFC 202; the promotion’s anti-doping partner, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, investigated the matter and ultimately decided to issue him a warning. Later, USADA modified its policies to essentially eliminate marijuana as a punishable offense. The Nevada Athletic Commission, which regulated Diaz’s rematch with Conor McGregor, also did not sanction him.

It might also be worth noting the headlines from Diaz's vape pen controversy helped make him quite a bit of money. The NFT collection the UFC is selling might be lucrative for him as well, considering athletes supposedly receive 50 percent of revenue from their Strike NFTs.

All of this comes while Diaz and the UFC aren't exactly on good terms. Diaz has lost his last two fights against Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards and has one fight left on his contract, but he requested the promotion let him out of his contract last month after previously requesting a shot at Dustin Poirier.