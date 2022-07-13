Nate Diaz rips ‘scared fighter’ Khabib Nurmagomedov’s UFC Hall of Fame induction

Nate Diaz doesn’t agree with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Hall of Fame placement.

Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA, 13-0 UFC) was inducted into the UFC’s 2022 Hall of Fame class after retiring as an undefeated and undisputed lightweight champion in October 2020. His last three wins came in submission finishes over Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

But despite “The Eagle’s” dominance, Diaz (20-13 MMA, 15-11 UFC) isn’t sold on his accolades or fighting style.

“Khabib’s a f*cking little b*tch,” Diaz said Tuesday on “The MMA Hour.” “Khabib just was like, who did he beat for the title he got? Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje? They’ve both been finished off, over and over, the same way that he beat them. You ain’t no good. You are a scared fighter, scared of fighting the whole time.

“And now you’re in the (UFC) Hall of Fame or something? I was here before the Hall of Fame even showed up, actually. Now you’re a Hall of Famer? Like, whatever. I don’t even want nothing to do with the Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame’s a joke, too. But I’m ‘The Ultimate Fighter,’ right?”

Diaz and Nurmagomedov seemingly were on a collision course in 2014, but the fight never materialized. The pair also was involved in an altercation in 2015 at a WSOF event and the superstar from Stockton, Calif., has bashed Nurmagomedov since.

With one fight left on his UFC deal, Diaz wants out, and the 37-year-old has been in an ongoing rift with the promotion in the past year. Diaz hasn’t fought since he lost a unanimous decision to upcoming title challenger Leon Edwards at UFC 263 in June 2021.