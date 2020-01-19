Nate Diaz not impressed with Conor McGregor's 'weak as f---' win, says 'this s---'s all fake'

Conor McGregor made an emphatic return to the Octagon on Saturday with a violent 40-second knockout of Donald Cerrone.

After McGregor pummeled Cerrone’s face with his shoulder before finishing him off with a kick to his face, the conversation quickly shifted to what’s next for Conor.

With Jorge Masvidal watching cageside and a Khabib Nurmagomedov rematch presumably, eventually in the works, Nate Diaz was unimpressed with the whole ordeal.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The McGregor rival took to Twitter to express his displeasure with what he witnessed at UFC 246.

Weak as fuck — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 19, 2020

OK, Nate. Tell us how you really feel.

After labeling the dramatic McGregor victory as “weak as f---,” Diaz went on to question the credibility of the evening’s processions.

This shits alll fake — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 19, 2020

What exactly is “fake” in Diaz’s mind isn’t clear. Was he claiming the fight was rigged? Was he talking about the post-fight interview that immediately turned attention to McGregor’s next fight?

Is Masvidal-McGregor up next?

With Masvidal — who beat Diaz for the Bad Motherf---er belt — watching intently cageside, much of the speculation looked to a potential Masvidal-McGregor fight, which would be a blockbuster between two of the game’s most exciting fighters and talkers.

Masvidal looked ready while holding onto the BMF belt.

Diaz definitely had an issue with Masvidal’s choice of attire.

Story continues

And why the fuck u in a robe

Smh — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 19, 2020

Dana White wants a rematch with Khabib

While Masvidal told UFC’s Megan Olivi before the fight he was ready to take on McGregor, UFC boss Dana White pointed to Khabib-McGregor being next in line.

“We're looking at Hagler-Hearns," White said. “We're looking at like Ali-Foreman, Ali-Frazier. This is a massive fight with global appeal. It's the fight you make, it's the fight that makes sense. It's for the 155-pound title. “If Conor and Masvidal fight, neither one of them even has a title. Although Conor does want his BMF title. He doesn't have a world championship. So Khabib is the fight to make.”

Conor McGregor smiles after defeating Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone during a UFC 246 welterweight mixed martial arts bout Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

McGregor not ruling out Diaz trilogy

Nothing is set, and McGregor declined to call anyone out in the cage. But McGregor didn’t rule out the completion of a trilogy with Diaz — with whom he’s split a pair of dramatic fights — in his post-fight news conference.

“Let’s go, Nathan,” McGregor told reporters. “Let’s go, brother. Number three is always here. We’re right here, Nathan.”

More from Yahoo Sports: