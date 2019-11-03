UFC 244 live blog: Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal updates, highlights and full fight card results

Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz headline a stacked UFC 244 card. (Paul Rosales/Yahoo Sports)

On Saturday, Madison Square Garden plays host to UFC 244 — the UFC’s 500th event — headlined by the battle for the Baddest Mother[expletive] belt between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.

After a thorough beatdown of Anthony Pettis in August, Diaz called out Masvidal who was sitting cageside in Anaheim and the most anticipated fight of the year was born. UFC president Dana White decided to create an actual BMF belt and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will present it to the winner. The fight has inspired the combat sports world and even Donald Trump took time off his schedule to attend the event in a first for a U.S. president.

In the co-main event, Kelvin Gastelum welcomes Darren Till to the middleweight division. Till last fought in March and was squarely knocked out by Masvidal in the second round. In April, Gastelum went to war against Israel Adesanya and lost a close decision in a frontrunner for the fight of the year to the now-middleweight champion.

Refresh this page for the latest results:

UFC 244 main card live now on ESPN+ PPV

Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Darren Till

Stephen Thompson def. Vicente Luque via unanimous decision (30-26 x 2, 29-27)

Derrick Lewis def. Blagoy Ivanov via split decision (30-37, 29-28, 28-29)

Kevin Lee def. Gregor Gillespie via KO at 2:47 of R1

UFC 244 prelims full results

Corey Anderson def. Johnny Walker via TKO (punches) at 2:07 of R1:

Shane Burgos def. Makwan Amirkhani via TKO (punches) at 4:32 of R2:

Edmen Shahbazyan def. Brad Tavares via KO (head kick) at 2:27 of R1:

Jairzinho Rozenstruik def. Andrei Arlovski via KO (punch) at 0:29 of R1:

UFC 244 early prelims results



Katlyn Chookagian def. Jennifer Maia via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Lyman Good def. Chance Rencountre via TKO (punches) in R3:

Hakeem Dawodu def. Julio Arce via split decision (29-28 x 2, 28-29)

