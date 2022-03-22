Nate Diaz, Jake Paul, more react to Jorge Masvidal’s alleged attack on Colby Covington

The MMA community had plenty to say after reports and video of an alleged Monday night altercation between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington outside of Papi Steak restaurant in Miami Beach.

On Tuesday, a Miami Beach Police Department spokesperson told MMA Junkie the department has opened an investigation into Masvidal on suspicion of felony battery.

In a police report acquired by MMA Junkie, an unnamed victim claimed Masvidal punched him twice in the face as he was leaving the restaurant. Tweets from Masvidal and his management, as well as video of Covington speaking to police, indicate the former UFC interim welterweight champion was the redacted person.

Among those who weighed in after the news were UFC star Nate Diaz, Jake Paul, UFC champion Kamaru Usman, UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad, and more. Scroll below to see the what the MMA community had to say.

Nate Diaz

How u gonna snitch on yourself — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 22, 2022

Clarence — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 22, 2022

Jake Paul

2 facts of the day: #1 Masvidal is a bitch for ambushing Colby. Couldn’t hurt him in the cage so try to blindside him? #2 UFC always says it’s increased fighter pay 600% since 2005. Per Huddle Up, UFC revenue is up 1,700% since 05 and PROFITS up by 6,200% 🤯 10x fighter pay!!! — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 22, 2022

Kamaru Usman

This is not how we conduct our selves in this house 😤😤😒 👊🏿🌍🤴🏿 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) March 22, 2022

Belal Muhammad

Story continues

This is how I imagine the masvidal colby situation took play lol pic.twitter.com/O1Yqa6ASHS — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 22, 2022

Wondered the same thing lol colby has a lot of haters it could’ve been anyone with a mask on https://t.co/QAosxOV3gq — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 22, 2022

Colby and masvidal on their court date pic.twitter.com/tjvXJNSspC — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 22, 2022

Din Thomas

Looks like somebody wasn't bout that life. – Tyron Woodley's Waterboy — Din Thomas (@DinThomas) March 22, 2022

Diana Belbita

Am I the only one who thinks there's something wrong with Colby (he's still sleeping or in the hospital) and that's why he doesn't react ?!😳 — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) March 22, 2022

Jorge Masvidal

Good morning to everyone except those that think talking about someone’s kids is cool — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 22, 2022

Malki Kawa

Colby talked about the man’s kids. I guess that’s ok in your world, no disappointment there. You sound like a grade a hoe. https://t.co/8BKeFrQkVl — malki kawa (@malkikawa) March 22, 2022

Dentistry. Beautiful art — malki kawa (@malkikawa) March 22, 2022

Abe Kawa

You got to be from DADE county to understand — Ibrahim Kawa (@Abraham_kawa) March 22, 2022

Caposa

Definitely an unforced error from Jorge putting out those vids https://t.co/HpqPkhL4Ks — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) March 22, 2022

MacMally

Jorge Masvidal getting arrested but he knocked out two of Colby's teeth: pic.twitter.com/jx8YiSo8Jz — MacMally🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) March 22, 2022

Colby Covington knowing he can put a felony on Jorge Masvidal: pic.twitter.com/k2c1piXTfq — MacMally🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) March 22, 2022

Ben Fowlkes

It is objectively hilarious that Colby Covington adopted this gimmick for the sake of career advancement after seeing similar stuff work for others, but the ramifications continue to follow him into his private life in a way that never happened to others who did it better. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) March 22, 2022

1

1