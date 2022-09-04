Nate Diaz announces launch of combat sports promotion Real Fight Inc. ahead of UFC 279

Ahead of the final bout on his UFC contract,Nate Diaz has announced a new venture tied to the fight game.

Diaz, one of the most popular names in MMA, is set to launch his own combat sports promotion, Real Fight Inc., which plans to host MMA, boxing and jiu-jitsu events. A Diaz representative told MMA Junkie the process has began to receive licensure to promote in the state of California, where the Stockton native currently resides.

Diaz’s involvement with Real Fight Inc. isn’t expected to limit the 37-year-old from active competition. It’s unclear how involved he will be in the day-to-day operations of the promotion.

“The new venture has no bearing on his status as a fighter, where he will continue to be very active,” Team Diaz said in a statement. “Real Fight Inc. is his expansion into the business side of the sport where he has been a fixture for close to 20 years.”

A timeline for the inaugural Real Fight Inc. event has not been revealed. However, the company is already searching for talent “and wants up-and-coming prospects or household names who fit the brand of ‘Real Ninjas. Real Fighters. Real Sh*t.’”

Diaz (20-13 MMA, 15-11 UFC) is scheduled to fight Saturday when he meets Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) in the welterweight main event of UFC 279 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNNews and ESPN+.

