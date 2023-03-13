Nate Davis signing leaves Bears with questions on offensive line

Davis signing leaves Bears with several questions for 2023 O-line originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Addressing the offensive line had to be a priority for the Bears this offseason. The early wave of free agency saw the Bears get outbid for right tackle Mike McGlinchey and watch Jawaan Taylor sign with the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

General manager Ryan Poles finally got on the board in the trenches when he agreed to sign guard Nate Davis to a three-year, $30 million contract, sources confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport was the first to report the move.

The addition of Davis is an interesting one for the Bears.

A four-year starter for the Tennessee Titans, Davis has always been a consistent run-blocker, routinely getting to the second level in Tennessee's zone scheme.

But it's the jump in pass protection this past season that got Davis paid.

After allowing 85 pressures and 13 sacks in his first three seasons, Davis gave up just 14 pressures and three sacks in 2022, logging a career-best pass-blocking grade of 66.8 from ProFootballFocus.

The questions arise with Davis regarding his fit in the Bears' offensive line puzzle.

Davis has only played right guard during his four-year career.

Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus were complimentary of Teven Jenkins and his move to right guard this past season. Jenkins gave up just two sacks and 12 pressures in 13 games.

Will Davis start at right guard? Will the Bears ask him to play left guard and either shift Cody Whitehair to center or cut him and save almost $6 million? If the Bears want Davis to start at right guard, what does that mean for Jenkins' future in Chicago?

The Bears still have a lot of work to do to bolster the offensive line in front of quarterback Justin Fields.

Chicago was in on McGlinchey but was outbid by the Broncos. Will the Bears now turn their attention to Kaleb McGary or make a run at left tackle Orlando Brown?

After trading the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers, the Bears now sit at No. 9, which seems like the perfect place to select a left tackle. If the Bears go tackle at No. 9, what does that mean for Braxton Jones?

The Bears' offensive line was a catastrophe in 2022. Davis' addition gives them a quality starter on the interior. But there's still work to do and questions to answer before the 2023 unit takes shape.

