The Titans released their injury designations for Sunday’s game against the Texans on Friday afternoon and head coach Mike Vrabel said seven players have been ruled out.

The group includes right guard Nate Davis, who suffered his second concussion of the season last weekend, and linebacker Bud Dupree, who left the win over the Saints with an abdomen injury. Linebackers David Long (hamstring) and Rashaan Evans (ankle) are also out, so the Titans will likely be calling up some help for that position group ahead of Sunday’s kickoff.

Running back Jeremy McNichols (concussion), tight end Geoff Swaim (concussion), and cornerback Greg Mabin (ankle) round out the group of players who will not be playing in Sunday’s game.

The Titans’ full injury report will be out later on Friday and will include any designations for others on the roster.

Nate Davis, Bud Dupree ruled out for Titans originally appeared on Pro Football Talk