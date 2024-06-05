Nate Coomer's love for basketball shows through the growth of the Discovery Christian School 3-on-3 Tournament

Jun. 4—EFFINGHAM — Nate Coomer loves to give back, especially when it comes to the game that he loves — basketball.

A former standout at Fairfield High School, Coomer now works and teaches in Effingham at the Discovery Christian School.

The school opened in the fall of 2021 and Coomer immediately began thinking of a way to get the youth more involved in the sport.

So, he created the DCS 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament.

"I wanted to get a 3-on-3 tournament going because where I'm from, we used to do it every single year," Coomer said. "I just figured it would be a good time to start it."

Coomer created a flyer that he passed around and shared through social media platforms.

It was well-received.

"The first year, we only got nine teams in the junior high league and eight in the high school and older and then after that, I had parents saying, 'We don't see these a whole lot. This is awesome,'" Coomer said. "The next year, we got 13 teams in the junior high and 15 teams in the high school and older and it's grown ever since then."

Coomer said he had 15 junior high teams and 19 high school teams this past year.

The tournament is held at the Ron Diehl Recreation Center and is broken up into three different groups. The first group is for fifth and sixth graders. The second group is for seventh and eighth graders and the third group is for ages 15 and older.

The entry fee is $50 per team. The first group receives shirts for winning; the second receives shirts and money.

"People like to win money," Coomer said. "Last year, I gave $280, which wasn't a whole lot, but to kids that are in junior high, that's a lot. This year, I did $450 for the winning team, high school and older, and shirts.

"Next year, I'm hoping to get it up to $1,000."

Teams consisted of players from surrounding schools and players from outside of the area.

"There was a team from Flora that was in the championship game and there was a team from Sigel St. Michael's — there were two from there and a kid from North Clay — and (Sigel St. Michael's) ended up winning," Coomer said. "They had a smile on their face the whole day."

Coomer said some of the outside talent was "amazing" as well.

"We had a team drive from six hours away that came and played," he said. "They had two D-II kids and a high school kid. I just think seeing that money definitely helps bring in teams, so, hopefully, growing that and making that bigger will definitely help in the future."

The older team that ended up winning was from Mt. Zion.

Coomer said that the team consisted of a 51-year-old, 37-year-old, 29-year-old and 26-year-old.

"Their name was the 'Old Man Ballers,' so it fit that age for them," Coomer said. "That Mt. Zion group was incredible; there was a kid by the name of Jonah Smith. He lit it up. He was shooting NBA 3s. It was a fun show to watch.

"There were over 100 people there watching."

The amount of those who were watching is telling for how far the tournament has come.

It's also what Coomer wants.

"I'm happy when the turnout is good," Coomer said. "It's still nice to know that people still like to play in (3-on-3 tournaments) and play basketball."

How Coomer runs the tournament also helps.

"This is a little different than some of the 3-on-3 tournaments," he said. "I do a 15-minute time limit, which gets games going by quicker and then what we do is go by 15 — 1s and 2s straight up — so that way you don't have a team going, 'Oh, win by two and just keep going and going." Then if the 15 minutes are up, whoever has the most points is the winner. We take it back to the red line, which makes it interesting because some places just go to the 3-point line, which makes it quicker. Going back to the red line gets the defense more time to set up."

The only rule that doesn't go over well is the end-of-game free-throw rule.

"We have a very interesting rule that the older groups did not like, which was free throws," Coomer said. "What I do with mine is under the 3-minute mark, if there is a foul, there's a free throw shot and the defensive team gets the ball. I had four games and the team that had it happen had it happened to them twice and were very upset. It was sudden death and the time went out and what we did was, first team gets a chance to score; second team gets a chance if the first team doesn't score first and vice versa and they ended up fouling and lost on a free throw and they lost twice on free throws, so that was kind of tough."

Coomer said he may adjust the rule to a degree in the future, though it adds a little more strategy for teams.