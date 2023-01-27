Nate Burleson shares what will be the key for QB Brock Purdy vs. Eagles
CBS Mornings co-host Nate Burleson shares what will be the key for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy against the Philadelphia Eagles and more.
CBS Mornings co-host Nate Burleson shares what will be the key for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy against the Philadelphia Eagles and more.
Greg Papa breaks down how the 49ers can take advantage of one of the Eagles' biggest weaknesses in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Eagles know what to expect from Nick Bosa and the 49ers' defense on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game in Philadelphia.
Reich, who started the first game in Panthers history in 1995, had most recently been the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.
Former NFL tight end Greg Olsen knew when he ascended to the No. 1 booth at Fox this year that the assignment would last until Tom Brady retires from playing and begins earning $37.5 million per year. Olsen gets it. But that doesn’t make him happy about it. “We all know the reality,” Olsen recently [more]
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed that he has been talking to Tom Brady this week for advice about getting ready for the AFC Championship Game. “I talked to Tom a little bit, I have a good relationship with him now and he gives me a lot of advice,” Mahomes said. “Why would you not want [more]
Brock Purdy is the 49ers' perfect example of how rookies should approach their first year in the NFL.
Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer will have a role on Deion Sanders’ staff at the University of Colorado. Sanders confirmed that during an interview with Thee Pregame Show posted on YouTube on Monday. He did not indicate Zimmer’s role. Zimmer served as an analyst for Sanders at Jackson State in 2022. Former Florida State [more]
What to do? Travis Kelce’s mother can’t be in Kansas City to watch him play Sunday as well as Philadelphia to see her other son, Jason, play for the Eagles.
Lemonier spent time with the Chargers and Cardinals as well.
The idea of trading Bears quarterback Justin Fields this offseason for the chance to start over and draft a quarterback with the No. 1 pick in the draft has surfaced this offseason. Mike Golic is here to deny the idea.
Given Dak Prescott’s contract, he’s not going anywhere and it’s up to the Cowboys to give him assistance
AFC championship prediction: Enquirer columnist Jason Williams explains why his perspective changed on the Bengals after last week's win vs. Buffalo.
The MMQB's Albert Breer shares what he's hearing about Joe Judge's role with the team and Bill Belichick's mindset after a tough 2022 season.
Here are possible candidates for Alabama football to hire for Nick Saban's opening at offensive coordinator.
Who is Joe Burrow's girlfriend? Where was he born? Here are seven facts about the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback.
The Indianapolis Colts beat the Houston Texans to the punch and take Will Levis No. 1 overall in the latest @The33rdTeamFB mock draft.
The Chiefs and Bengals match wits Sunday in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The winner advances to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.
The "hip-drop" tackle that left Pollard with a high ankle sprain and fractured fibula wasn't illegal, but the NFL may look at making it so. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Jets head coach Robert Saleh explained why Nathaniel Hackett 'checked every box' as the team completed an exhaustive search for their new offensive coordinator.
The Athletic's Robert Mays dives into how the Bears' front office should deal with its running back room this offseason.