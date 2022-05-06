Nate Burleson reveals most underrated WR in NFL
Nate Burleson wakes up with "Good Morning Football." This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
5 most competitive position groups on #Bills' offseason roster:
New England Patriots cornerback Terrance Mitchell wanted to be a part of the organization.
Linebacker K.J. Wright left the Seahawks last year after 10 seasons. He spent one year with the Raiders and now wants to go back to Seattle. “I just want to go back home,” Wright told Trey Wingo on his Half-Forgotten History show. “I think it’s that simple. Seattle knows that I want to come back. [more]
Bears General Manager Ryan Poles faced questions after the draft about not doing enough to help flesh out the offense around quarterback Justin Fields, but the team took a different approach when it came to their undrafted free agent signings. After drafting one wideout last week, the team signed five more receivers to the roster. [more]
On Friday, the Titans revealed the jersey numbers for their newest players, including the 2022 NFL draft picks.
Adam Thielen loves what he's seeing with receiver contracts.
Seventh-rounder Samori Toure might have been the Packers' last draft pick, but he has the all-around skill set to fight his way onto the 53-man roster.
The Houston Texans' most questionable pick from the 2022 NFL draft was the selection of WR John Metchie, according to CBS Sports.
Meet Malik Willis, who the Titans selected No. 86 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.
The Browns and Baker Mayfield may eventually need each other in 2022. Someone may be trying to blow things up before it ever gets to that point. A new article from Jake Trotter of ESPN.com throws more bituminous on the burn pile in Cleveland, highlighting how and why player and team got to the point [more]
Nearly every team that needed help at quarterback going into the 2022 NFL draft wound up getting one.
The #Chiefs have released six players from the 90-man offseason roster ahead of rookie minicamp.
Geno Smith? Maybe Baker Mayfield? Gardner Minshew? Forget it. Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll made it clear that Drew Lock is the guy this year.
The Bears hired a new head coach and General Manager this offseason and, as is usually the case with such changes, those moves have been followed by significant changes to the roster. Wide receiver Allen Robinson left as a free agent, pass rusher Khalil Mack was traded to the Chargers, and several veterans were released [more]
Former Patriots running back Sony Michel reportedly is set to meet with two teams in free agency, including an AFC East foe.
Robert Griffin III, who played his final two seasons in Baltimore with Greg Roman as his offensive coordinator and Marquise Brown as a teammate, says that Brown wanted out because of Roman. Griffin wrote today on Twitter that Brown, who was traded to the Cardinals during the first round of the NFL draft, didn’t think [more]
