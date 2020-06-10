Who are the three toughest opponents Nate Burleson has faced? Sean Taylor joins stacked list

Former Redskins safety Sean Taylor played less than four years in the NFL before he was tragically killed, but the impact he had on those around the league remains evident.

On NFL Network's Good Morning Football, former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson was asked to name the five toughest opponents he ever faced. The ex-Lions wideout gave his list of five, which included Taylor, two Hall-of-Famers and two soon-to-be Hall-of-Famers.

Taylor was ranked third on Burleson's list behind only Charles Woodson and Champ Bailey.

Woodson, who retired following the 2015 season, was named to the Pro Bowl nine times in his career and earned first-team All-Pro honors four times. When Woodson becomes eligible for the Hall of Fame, he'll almost certainly be a first-ballot inductee. Bailey, a 12-time Pro Bowler, was inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE REDSKINS TALK PODCAST

Burleson's list was rounded out with Hall-of-Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher and cornerback Darrelle Revis. Urlacher was named to the Pro Bowl in eight of his 13 NFL seasons and earned first-team All-Pro honors four times, while Revis is considered one of the best cornerbacks in the history of the league.

RELATED: SEAN DAVIS LOVED EVERYTHING ABOUT SEAN TAYLOR AND IS NOW FOLLOWING IN HIS FOOTSTEPS

For Burleson to name Taylor to his elite group, it shows the tremendous impact the former safety had during his short stint in the NFL. To this day, several NFL safeties have come out on record and said they try to model their game after No. 21. In fact, both Washington's starting safeties, Landon Collins and Sean Davis, have shared their affinity for Taylor.

Story continues

While Taylor may no longer be with us, his impact on the NFL is not going away anytime soon.

Stay connected to the Capitals and Wizards with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS

Who are the three toughest opponents Nate Burleson has faced? Sean Taylor joins stacked list originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington