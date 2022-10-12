Nate Burleson previews Week 6 matchups 'NFL Slimetime'
Nate Burleson previews the best games in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season.
Here is the initial injury report for the Colts and Jaguars in Week 6.
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks acted quickly to fire two of Matt Rhule’s top lieutenants on Monday, and Wilks said today that he wanted to see the team go in a different direction. Wilks said he alone made the decision to fire defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley, both [more]
NBC Sports' Peter King explains why the 49ers shouldn't trade for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.
The Eagles got some good injury news on Wednesday as they began to prepare for the Cowboys. By Reuben Frank
The banged-up Kansas City Chiefs could be missing two more defensive starters and a key contributor in the secondary when they face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in a rematch of their thrilling overtime victory in January's playoffs. The Chiefs already were missing starting linebacker Willie Gay Jr., who will finish a four-game suspension for an offseason incident, and still could be without first-round draft pick Trent McDuffie at cornerback for the fifth consecutive game. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said cornerback Rashad Fenton would miss practice Wednesday with a hamstring injury, and that backup safety Bryan Cook remained out with a concussion.
Before the 49ers began exploring the game plan their coaches put together to face the Atlanta Falcons, some members of the team got out and did a little exploring of their own.
'Coach, you’d have been under the gun if it wasn’t for me.’
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 7 highlighted by Alabama at Tennessee, Penn State at Michigan, and USC at Utah
New England surprised plenty of people when they drafted Zappe in the fourth round last spring. Now, he's surprising them.
Dolphins third-string QB Skylar Thompson will get his first career start in Week 6 against the Vikings, but who is he and where did he come from?
The Eagles, Bills and 49ers continue to establish themselves as favorites, but the league remains rife with mediocrity.
Here is a quick review of today's news.
Lawrence Jackson Jr. highlights some players who could fill out your fantasy rosters during the NFL’s first bye weeks. Could Cam Akers actually be a productive option?
The first injury report ahead of the #Chiefs vs. #Bills Week 6 game is here:
As Raiders receiver Davante Adams waits to hear what the league will do about his post-game shove of an employee who made the mistake of crossing paths with Adams at a time when he was: (1) very frustrated; and (2) walking toward the locker room, more details are emerging. The man was a freelance employee [more]
Christian McCaffrey, Robert Quinn and Kenny Golladay are among the top potential targets to monitor ahead of the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline.
Giants running back Saquon Barkley missed some time in last Sunday’s win over the Packers with a shoulder injury, but he returned to score the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. While Barkley’s shoulder didn’t stop him from playing, it remained an issue in Wednesday’s practice. Barkley was listed as a limited participant and head [more]