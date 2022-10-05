Nate Burleson previews Week 5 matchups 'NFL Slimetime'
Nate Burleson previews the best games coming up in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season.
Blake Bortles, who spent two different stints with the Packers in 2021, has retired from the NFL.
"The most successful season I've had in the NFL came with [No.] 5 at quarterback."
Doug Pederson says the Jaguars' safeties are playing "complementary football" in the secondary.
A man filed a report with the Santa Clara Police Department, which has an active investigation surrounding the person who ran onto the 49ers' field Monday and was tackled by the Rams' Bobby Wagner.
During the 49ers-Rams game at Levi's Stadium on Monday, a protestor ran on the field but was leveled by Los Angeles linebacker Bobby Wagner.
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is starting to think about where he'd like to sign, and Von Miller thinks the Buffalo Bills are the right team.
Page Six reported on Tuesday that Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen, who have been married since 2009, have both retained divorce lawyers.
The latest bombshell in the scandal that has rocked the chess world to its foundation dropped on Tuesday when an investigation into the games of Hans Niemann found the American grandmaster has cheated far more frequently than previously disclosed. The 72-page report, conducted by Chess.com and initially reviewed by the Wall Street Journal, found that Niemann “likely received illegal assistance in more than 100 online games” as recently as 2020, including in events where prize money was at stake. The suspicions around Niemann, a 19-year-old who has made a meteoric ascent into the world’s top 50 over the past four years, were initially amplified last month when the world champion Magnus Carlsen first suggested, then outright declared, the American was winning through illegitimate means.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 5 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.
Baker Mayfield's regression is a big problem for the Panthers.
The NFL has a few great teams and a whole lot of "meh." Josh Schrock tries to parse through the parity in his latest NFL power rankings.
Wagner is not amused by the streaker's action, and showed no remorse for his actions.
One Patriots legend had harsh criticism for rookie cornerback Jack Jones after his performance in last week's loss to the Packers.
For Dusty Baker, there is zero debate regarding who the true home run king is.
The former champion has competed in the UFC 14 times, against 11 different fighters
A new mock draft from Pro Football Focus has the Bears taking Bryce Young at the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reflected on his pregame and postgame chats with Bill Belichick and emphasized the respect he has for the New England Patriots head coach.
Looking for a leg up on the fantasy competition in Week 5? Consider taking advantage of these five key matchups.
This week is shaping up to be a much healthier one for the Browns.
The Bills' injury list is once again lengthy as they begin to get ready to host the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday.