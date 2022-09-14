Nate Burleson previews Week 2 matchups 'NFL Slimetime'
"NFL Slimetime" host Nate Burleson previews the best Week 2 games from the 2022 season.
"NFL Slimetime" host Nate Burleson previews the best Week 2 games from the 2022 season.
On Tuesday, during his first appearance of the 2022 NFL season on "The Pat McAfee Show," Aaron Rodgers revealed why he decided to get a haircut.
FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd explains why 49ers quarterback Trey Lance finds himself in a situation similar as Tim Tebow was with the Denver Broncos.
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't a big fan of Tom Brady. He says the ex-New England Patriots quarterback showed him "zero respect" and wouldn't shake his hand after games.
In a week where just about every analyst has a take on the 49ers' quarterback situation, former NFL coach Sean Payton is siding with Jimmy Garoppolo.
Watching Peyton and Eli Manning and Shannon Sharpe react to the ending in real time shows the genius of the ManningCast format.
Rodrigo Blankenship’s Colts tenure came to an end Tuesday after a disastrous Week 1 showing against Houston.
The Dallas Cowboys thrive not as winners but as fodder for sports talk shows, and now big-time stand-up comics.
Former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike Martz already seems to have made up his mind about Trey Lance.
Tom Brady's throwing coach, Tom House, recalled an eye-opening interaction he had with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick several years ago about the legendary quarterback.
It was another wild college football weekend. Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg address the dramatic games and events in our College Football Fix podcast.
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season was full of surprises. Here are the latest power rankings as the league returned.
Four of the cheapest tickets, four hot dogs, two soft drinks and two beers set you back almost $820 at Arrowhead Stadium. | Editorial
On Tuesday, during his first appearance of the 2022 season on "The Pat McAfee Show," Aaron Rodgers revealed why he ultimately decided to get a haircut.
The Eagles on Wednesday lost promising offensive lineman Kayode Awosika to the Lions. By Reuben Frank
There are plenty of names being bandied about as the next head coach at Nebraska. Here are some coaches who could be a decent fit.
Coach Kyle Shanahan provided an injury update on 49ers tight end George Kittle before practice on Wednesday.
Russell Wilson had a fourth-down pass play he was ready to call when Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett decided he wanted to attempt a 64-yard field goal. “I was prepared to, but he then said, ‘OK, the clock’s going down. We believe we can make the field goal here,'” Wilson said, via video from the team. [more]
Losing in Week 1 doesn't necessarily mean you're in for a long season.
The internet noticed a less-than-flattering Jason Kelce play during the Eagles' Week 1 win vs. Detroit, and the veteran center has some thoughts on the play. By Adam Hermann
Brothers. Gotta love 'em. Eli Manning offers a reminder of how the Indianapolis Colts and Peyton Manning went their separate ways.