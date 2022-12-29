Nate Burleson previews Week 17 matchups 'NFL Slimetime'
NFL Network's Nate Burleson previews Week 17 matchups on 'NFL Slimetime'.
NFL Network's Nate Burleson previews Week 17 matchups on 'NFL Slimetime'.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence says watching the tape from the Houston Texans game in Week 5 is difficult.
Yes, the late-season benching of Derek Carr is a clear signal that the Raiders are done with him. Now that it has happened, the question becomes how and when the two sides will consciously uncouple. Many are assuming Carr will be traded. It’s not nearly that simple. As mentioned here, once or twice, Carr has [more]
The decision raises obvious doubts about Carr's future with the franchise.
The 49ers began the week preparing to face Derek Carr on Sunday. They found out before the start of the first practice of Week 17 that Jarrett Stidham will start for the Raiders. Stidham, whom the Raiders claimed in a trade with the Patriots after Josh McDaniels became the team’s head coach, has never started [more]
Jarrett Stidham will get the start for the Las Vegas Raiders when they play against the San Francisco 49ers.
With a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy could become the fifth rookie in NFL history to accomplish this feat.
NFL Network's Dan Hanzus has the 49ers as the league's No. 1 team in his latest Power Rankings -- along with a perfect, yet frightening, analogy.
Kyle Van Noy believes relationships are the biggest difference between Brandon Staley and Bill Belichick.
Josh Allen walks through the Bills' postgame antics after getting stuck in Chicago due to weather conditions. What did they do after the game? How did they get into the Barstool bar? What happened to their cars?
Monday night's game is a huge one for seeding in the AFC.
Manning had plenty of college offers to choose from, including Georgia and Alabama, which were his other finalists.
Kirk Herbstreit wishes he could have played better in Ohio State's first ever meeting with Georgia in the 1993 Citrus Bowl.
Former 49ers and Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens has been in contact with the Dallas Cowboys about returning to the NFL at the age of 49, but the team reportedly won't sign him.
How Brock Purdy plays throughout the remainder of the season will go a long way in deciding if he will remain the 49ers' starting quarterback in 2023.
Matt Eberflus has tinkered with the Bears lineup over the second half of the season, and said more changes are coming against the Lions.
Get your popcorn ready. Or maybe your Werther’s Originals. 49-year-old Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens last played in a regular-season NFL game in 2010. Amazingly, T.O. is being linked Cowboys in a non-sarcastic way. Agent Greg Daniels told SI.com that he has been speaking with “Jerry Jones’ office” in recent days about the possibility of [more]
Chargers coach Brandon Staley had an interesting answer to a question about whether officials should have ejected his Pro Bowl safety, Derwin James. Staley blamed Colts quarterback Nick Foles for putting receiver Ashton Dulin in position to be hit like James hit him. Both James and Dulin are in concussion protocol. “It’s a play where [more]
Tom Curran and Michael Hurley play a game of Mac-ternatives, where they debate who could compete with Mac Jones for the Patriots' starting QB job in 2023.
The playoff picture is taking shape after Christmas weekend. Here's where each team stands in the power rankings with two weeks remaining in the regular season.
The Eagles have gotten some steals in trades with the Saints over the years. A look back at their recent trading history.